Fulham contact Arsenal over the loan signing of William Saliba

Fulham seem desperate to sign a centre back before the window closes and William Saliba is reportedly on their radar.

The London club have been linked with several other defenders this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can add some quality and depth to their defence soon.





Scott Parker’s side have been vulnerable at the back so far and they have conceded 10 goals in their three league games.

Signing a quality defender could be the difference between relegation and survival for the Londoners this season.

According to GFFN, they have already contacted Arsenal regarding a potential loan deal for Saliba. The young defender needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and a move to Fulham wouldn’t be a bad option for Arsenal and the player.

Fulham are likely to be able to give him regular first-team action this season.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to send the player out on loan. They have Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Holding and Gabriel at their disposal and therefore Saliba is unlikely to be a key option for Arteta anytime soon.

The 19-year-old is immensely talented and Arsenal should look to loan him out for his own good.