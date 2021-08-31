Fulham close to signing Nathaniel Chalobah from Watford

Fulham are close to signing Nathaniel Chalobah before tonight’s deadline, according to reports from Sky Sports.

Talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is likely to join on a permanent move, but an initial loan has still not been completely ruled out.

Chalobah joined Watford in 2017 from Chelsea on a permanent deal. He previously played for the Hornets in 2012-13 on loan from the Blues.

The midfielder, who is on £35k-per-week wages at Watford, has made over 80 appearances for the club, but it seems his time at Vicarage Road is coming to an end.

This has been an extremely busy transfer window for Watford who offloaded several key players including Troy Deeney who joined Birmingham City.

Will Hughes has been sold as well to Crystal Palace this summer.

Watford have bolstered their midfield by signing Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham, Imran Louza from FC Nantes, and Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce (on loan), and are ready to offload Chalobah.

The former Chelsea midfielder would be a good signing for the Cottagers who would be looking to get back to the Premier League this season.

The London club have bolstered their squad by signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool and Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo among others.