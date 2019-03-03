Fulham vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure in the race to secure a top four spot this season.
The Blues produced an impressive performance in midweek, all but ending Tottenham Hotspur’s title hopes with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
That result has left Spurs looking nervously over their shoulders and opened up the race to qualify for the Champions League.
Fulham are in disarray at the moment, with a eight defeats in nine matches leading to the end of the short-lived reign of Claudio Ranieri as manager.
Scott Parker has been placed in temporary charge, but he has a massive job on his hands to save the club from relegation.
The two sides have met 27 times in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning 16 and drawing 10 of those meetings.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🙌 Here is your #FFC team to face @ChelseaFC in this afternoon's SW6 derby. #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/lIgt03epyb
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 3, 2019
Today's team to play Fulham…#FULCHE pic.twitter.com/2PIxMsmsio
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2019
Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Eden Hazard has scored 12 league goals this season. Bet on the forward with BetUK to score any time at 11/10.
Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge back in December. They are priced at 11/2 to repeat that scoreline on Sunday.
The two sides have scored 73 league goals between them this season. Under 2.5 goals in Sunday’s match can be backed at 23/20.