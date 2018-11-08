Fulham boss Jokanovic claims he is unsure about the positional future of Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has claimed that he is unsure about the positional future of young sensation Ryan Sessegnon.
The Cottagers have so far endured a difficult return to Premier League football and could be in line to face a difficult challenge to retain their top-flight status this season.
They are currently in 19th position on the League standings with 5 points from 10 games and above only bottom of the lot Huddersfield Town.
The 18-year-old is one of the few Cottagers players who has looked decent so far this season though he is still very young and has a lot to learn.
The youngster was also arguably his club’s best player during their recent 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Sessegnon who can play as a left back or left winger is also expected to win selection to the England squad in the near future.
Though he has been playing as a left-back during recent games, Jokanovic has admitted that he is unsure about the positional future of the possible future superstar.
As quoted by The Independent, Jokanovic said: “In this moment, Ryan has some unnecessary high responsibility because many people are focused on this man and how he is going to save the team,”
“Generally, it’s not a job for Ryan Sessegnon and this extra pressure on this man is not necessary.
“We trust him, he is a quality man and he is always available to support his team-mates. We must expect other players to support him too and in this way.
“It will be easier for us and easier for him too.”