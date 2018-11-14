Fulham appoint Claudio Ranieri as their manager

Fulham have confirmed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.
Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked after a poor start to the season. The Serbian did well to get Fulham back into the Premier League but the Londoners have been abysmal so far this season.
Fulham spent a lot of money in the summer and they would have expected better results.
It will be interesting to see if Ranieri can get the Cottagers firing again. The Italian masterminded Leicester City’s title win a few seasons ago and Fulham will be another tough challenge for him.
The Londoners are lacking in form and confidence right now. Ranieri’s appointment will certainly lift the spirits around the club. The Italian has proven himself at the top level and he will have the respect of the players as well as the fans.
Fulham have won just one of their twelve league games so far and they are at the bottom of the table. Ranieri will be expected to secure a respectable finish this season.
Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the news.
Well we are either going to win the league or get relegated.
— Jonathan Norman (@FulhamJon) November 14, 2018
Sorry, what the actual…?!
— Morgan Calton (@mccalton) November 14, 2018
Outta nowhere!!
— H B (@bainsffc) November 14, 2018
Whether you wanted him gone or not, Joka will go down in our record books. Did an excellent job getting us from relegation contenders to promotion favourites. We at Fulham, thank you for everything you’ve done @Jokanovic
— Adam Norton (@A_Norton21) November 14, 2018
Great appointment
— Colclough (@KyKRO00) November 14, 2018
Gutted tbh @Jokanovic took us up and changed us from a dead team to a great footballing team now hes gone hope he bangs it wherever he goes.
— David Wilkins (@DavidJWilkins_) November 14, 2018
How disrespectful to do it like this
— Francis (@francis__dj) November 14, 2018
Shame for slav after what he done for the club, was looking bleak tho. Signs of improvement after Liverpool game so still shocked this has happened
— Ian McCabe (@cabezy) November 14, 2018
Thank you for everything @Jokanovic – one of Fulham’s best vet managers , he will go somewhere and be very successful
— Conor West (@WestConor) November 14, 2018