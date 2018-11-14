Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fulham appoint Claudio Ranieri as their manager

14 November, 2018 English Premier League, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours


Fulham have confirmed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked after a poor start to the season. The Serbian did well to get Fulham back into the Premier League but the Londoners have been abysmal so far this season.

Fulham spent a lot of money in the summer and they would have expected better results.

It will be interesting to see if Ranieri can get the Cottagers firing again. The Italian masterminded Leicester City’s title win a few seasons ago and Fulham will be another tough challenge for him.

The Londoners are lacking in form and confidence right now. Ranieri’s appointment will certainly lift the spirits around the club. The Italian has proven himself at the top level and he will have the respect of the players as well as the fans.

Fulham have won just one of their twelve league games so far and they are at the bottom of the table. Ranieri will be expected to secure a respectable finish this season.

Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the news.

 

