Fulham 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The 2020/21 Fulham kits have been designed to give them a distinct sense of identity and tradition. There are throwbacks to the successful teams of the past and the artworks in the stadium.

Fulham 2020/21 Home Kit

Adidas have designed the Fulham home shirt for the 2020-21 season with inspiration from the Adidas Condivo 20 template.





The shirt is white with black sleeves and it features a V-neck collar with an inner red lining.

The black sleeves and shoulders are a throwback to the team that had a memorable run in the Europa League a decade ago.

There is a unique round label on the back, under the collar which is a celebration of Craven Cottage and it showcases the ironwork located on the cottage balcony.

The home shirt is completed with black shorts and white socks.

Fulham 2020/21 Away Kit

The Fulham away shirt for the 2020-21 season is completely yellow and this is the first time the club will be wearing an entirely yellow strip since the 2008 season.

The shirt follows the Adidas Regista 20 template and it is made from recycled polyester in an effort to conserve resources and reduce emissions.

The shorts and the socks are completely yellow as well.

Fulham 2020/21 Third Kit

The third kit for the 20-21 season has been carried over from the last season. The red shirt features blocks of black stripes and patterns on the front with the iconic three stripes on the shoulders.

How do you feel about this season's Fulham kits?

