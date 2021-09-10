Watch and bet on horse racing meetings this Friday online through Quinnbet and their horse racing live streaming service – plus get a £25 Free Bet

What makes live horse racing streaming so appealing is the quick and easy access to it for all UK and Irish meetings, plus selected oversea events from outside the British Isles, every day. That means you can watch and bet on horse racing online through your betting account.

There are four British Flat meetings on Friday’s live streaming horse racing schedule. The first of those is Sandown Park in Greater London with the penultimate day of the Doncaster St Leger Festival also taking place in Yorkshire. In the northwest, meanwhile, Chester also has afternoon action. Salisbury completes the day of racing in the UK with a later start time. In Ireland, an eight-race jumps card at Ballinrobe gets underway during mid-afternoon.

Live Stream Friday’s Horse Racing – Best of the Action

On Friday, it’s the third day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster where another big turnout is expected on Town Moor. As well as being a horse racing hub, the area is famous for its history with steam trains. There is the Mallard Handicap later on the card over the Leger course and distance, but the Listed 7f Flying Scotsman Stakes (13:40) gives juveniles the chance to strut their stuff. In a competitive renewal, Acomb Stakes fourth Noble Truth takes on York maiden victor Hoo Ya Mal, Salisbury novice scorer Ribhi, Newmarket winner Razzle Dazzle and useful yardstick Eldrickjones.

Sticking with juveniles, the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes (14:10) sees some top two-year-old sprinters tackle the flying 5f down the Doncaster home straight. Windsor Castle and Molecomb Stakes hero Armor has already won over the course and distance, and looks to bounce back from his first defeat when fourth at the highest level in the Prix Morny over in France. Up-and-coming trainer George Boughey saddles two with Group 3 winner Corazon may be a danger to Richard Hannon’s firm favourite. There are a couple of other horses rated over 100 in the line-up too in Chipotle and Listed Newbury victor Caturra.

The most compelling reason to tune into Friday’s live horse racing streaming is the feature Doncaster Cup (14:40). This Group 2 contest over 2m 2f sees the mighty Stradivarius out to regain the crown he won in 2019. The required rain didn’t hit Town Moor, so Trueshan doesn’t run and we are again denied a Gold Cup rematch from Royal Ascot. Course winner Rodrigo Diaz steps up in class, though, and takes on the top stayers for the first time, while Nayef Road once placed in the St Leger.

Friday’s Live Streaming Horse Racing Schedule – 10 September

Sandown – first race 13:00 BST

Doncaster – first race 13:10 BST

Chester – first race 13:50 BST

Ballinrobe – first race 15:55 BST

Salisbury – first race 16:13 BST

