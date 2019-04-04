Frenkie De Jong reveals Tottenham offer, fans react

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Apparently, the London club submitted an offer for the player and he considered it long and hard.
However, he decided to continue with Ajax because he had some unfinished business.
He said to Four Four Two: “The moment wasn’t right. I wasn’t finished at Ajax, as I hadn’t yet played a full season in my own position. I was also injured in that period, so I was thinking, ‘Not yet’. I felt I should stay for another year at Ajax, or perhaps longer. I considered their [Spurs’] offer long and hard. I see Tottenham as a very stable club, and they are only getting better. They give young players a chance and I see Mauricio Pochettino as a manager who really improves young players. I like the kind of football they are playing. I think it would have suited my game.”
The player has now agreed to join Barcelona at the end of this season in a £65 million deal.
De Jong is one of the best young players in the world right now and the Spurs fans will be gutted to have missed out on him.
He could have been a star in the Premier League. Pochettino needs someone like him to replace Dembele and the Dutchman would have been an upgrade.
The 21-year-old is destined to shine at the top level and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Barcelona’s style quickly and make a name for himself in Spain next season.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on De Jong’s comments and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
