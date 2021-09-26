Freiburg takes on Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping points in their last two league matches.

Watch and bet on Freiburg vs Augsburg live on Sunday, September 26, 16:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are seventh in the league table with nine points from five matches. However, they have failed to win their last two league games.

Meanwhile, Augsburg has just one win from five league matches and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home.

Freiburg vs Augsburg team news

The home side will be without the services of Kimberly Ezekwem and Jonathan Schmid.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Jan Movarek.

Freiburg: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N. Schlotterbeck; Kubler, Keitel, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Schade

Augsburg: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Oxford; Framberger, Hahn, Dorsch, Caligiuri, Iago; Vargas, Niederlechner

Freiburg vs Augsburg form guide

Freiburg have picked up just three wins in the last six matches across all competitions but they have made themselves difficult to beat. The home side are unbeaten in their last six matches and they will look to add to that run with a positive result at home this week.

Meanwhile, Ausburg have lost two of their last five matches in the league and they have conceded eight goals in the Bundesliga so far.

Furthermore, the visitors have been quite poor on their travels and they have failed to win their last eight matches in the Bundesliga away from home.

Freiburg vs Augsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Freiburg vs Augsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Freiburg – 3/4

Draw – 13/5

Augsburg – 15/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 19/20

Under – 1/1

Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction

The home side are in better form right now and Augsburg’s poor form away from home is likely to cost them here.

Freiburg are undefeated in nine of the last ten matches against Sunday’s opposition and they are likely to edge this one as well.

Prediction: Freiburg to win.

Get Freiburg to win at 3/4 with bet365

How to watch Freiburg vs Augsburg Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Freiburg vs Augsburg live online from 16:30 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365