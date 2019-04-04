Frederic Guilbert says Aston Villa decision has turned the fans against him

Frederic Guilbert has revealed that his decision to sign for Aston Villa in the summer has attracted unnecessary criticism.
The Caen fans believe that the player is not focused on his current objectives and his head is already at his new club.
Guilbert claims that he is being misunderstood and that is not the situation at all.
The defender claimed earlier that he wants to secure Caen’s place in Ligue 1 before leaving for Aston Villa. However, the side’s current run of form has got the fans worried and they have been abusive towards the player.
“Now some criticisms are sometimes abusive,” said Guilbert. “After signing for Aston Villa, I can understand, and many people say that ‘he has his mind elsewhere’. I knew that these things were going to be said when I signed for Aston Villa.”
“I am concerned by the club at more than 1000%. My head is not at Aston Villa. I’m concentrating on Caen because I really want to save them, and help the club stay in Ligue 1. This is the club in my area. I was trained here. It’s important for me to see them in Ligue 1 and not in Ligue 2,” he added.
It will be interesting to see if they can beat the drop this season.
Guilbert is highly rated around France and he will be looking to leave Caen on a high and establish himself as a key player at Villa next season.
The Championship side paid £5 million for him and the fans will be excited to see their new player in action soon.