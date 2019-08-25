Fraser Forster opens up on his relationship with Neil Lennon

Fraser Forster completed his return to Celtic earlier in the week and now he has revealed his connection with the manager Neil Lennon.
Judging by Forster’s comments, it seems like Lennon was the catalyst behind the move.
The 6ft 7 in stopper revealed that he loves playing for Lennon and the Celtic manager has always managed to get the best out of him.
He also mentioned that there is a ‘great connection’ between the two.
He said to Daily Record: “I absolutely love playing for him and working for him. He really instills that belief in me. We’ve got a great connection. We’ve been through a lot of times in that spell when I was here, we’ve had some fantastic results together and achieved a lot of things together. We’ve always got on really well and he brings out the best in me, he knows that I can perform for him.”
It will be interesting to see how the 31-year-old performs now. Celtic needed a quality keeper like him and he should be an upgrade on their previous options.
Forster has claimed that he is looking to play regularly for the Hoops and he wouldn’t have joined the club if he didn’t want to play.
He lost his starting berth at Southampton and the move to Celtic is ideal for him at this stage of his career.
Celtic can offer him more first-team opportunities and he should thrive in his comfort zone. Forster has played for the club before and he should be able to adapt seamlessly.