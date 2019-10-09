Frank McGarvey shares his concern for Celtic

Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has shared his concern that the Hoops will neglect the importance of doing well in Europe once again.
The Bhoys have been ruthlessly dominant in domestic competitions, having won the Scottish Premiership title for the eighth consecutive season.
In fact, they have won the domestic treble three times in a row, and are strong favourites to replicate that achievement once again.
While Celtic have been really dominant on the domestic front, the Bhoys have not been able to stamp their authority in European games.
This season, Celtic could not even make it to the Champions League group stages.
The Bhoys are doing well in the Europa League this season, and Lennon must prioritise the competition as well.
However, McGarvey fears that with Rangers challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, the Hoops could once again neglect their chances in Europe.
“My worry is Celtic are happy enough to keep winning trophies in Scotland,” said McGarvey.
“The players and supporters have ambitions in Europe, but I don’t think the board share them.”
Celtic dropped points in back to back league games against Hamilton and Livingston, and as a result, find themselves in second place, two points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.