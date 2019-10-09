Frank McGarvey comments on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Celtic legend Frank McGarvey believes that Leigh Griffiths has got it in him to play at the highest level.
Griffiths has not featured since the end of August. He picked up a series of niggling injuries since he made his return to the Celtic first team this summer after a long absence.
The Bhoys striker has been out with personal issues and physical ailments, but McGarvey believes that Griffiths can still play at the top level because of his natural finishing ability.
Having said that, the former Hoops striker McGarvey believes Odsonne Edouard should be the first choice striker at the club.
“There’s no point in being the best centre-forward at Parkhead if you can’t go out and prove that on a weekly basis. And that’s what Leigh’s not doing at the moment unfortunately,” said McGarvey to the Daily Record.
“I like Edouard. He’s maturing all the time and he’s coming into being a nice centre-forward. He’s a good player as well – but Griffiths has proved it.
“But you need to prove it week in week out and right now Griffiths is not doing that and Edouard is. So Edouard should be first choice.”
Edouard deserves to be the first choice
The 21-year-old striker has been in tremendous form this season, and has scored nine goals for the Bhoys in all competitions already.
Edouard has shown the maturity to handle the pressure and perform in big games. He has cemented his position in the side, and is vital to Lennon’s plans.
McGarvey is spot on that Edouard is maturing all the time and he is proving it on a regular basis. Griffiths is a vastly experienced striker but right now Lennon must integrate him into the side gradually.