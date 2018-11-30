Frank McAvennie urges Celtic to break the bank for Filip Benkovic

Former Celtic star Frank McAvennie has urged the club to break the bank for Filip Benkovic.
The on-loan Leicester City defender has been outstanding for Brendan Rodgers’ side so far and he would be a tremendous signing for any side in the Scottish League.
McAvennie believes that Benkovic could go to the very top just like Virgil van Dijk and Celtic should look to sign players like him.
He said: “Benkovic has come in and, boy, what a great player. He’s going to go all the way to the very top. He will be just like Virgil van Dijk and that’s the type of players Celtic should be getting. I know Benkovic is on loan, but I would love for us to buy him. If you were to spend £15m on the boy now, you would get a minimum of £25m and also a few years out of him, plus an add-on when he moves on again.”
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants make a move for the centre back once his loan spell is over.
However, it is highly unlikely that Leicester City will let him leave. A promising young player like him has been sent out on loan to get regular game time and develop.
He will be seen as a long term partner for Harry Maguire at the back.
There is no doubt that Benkovic is a world class talent but Celtic should have made their move before Leicester City signed him.