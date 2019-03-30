Frank McAvennie reveals Rangers ace’ replacement for next season

Former Celtic ace and popular pundit Frank McAvennie has revealed the replacement for Ryan Kent.
The Rangers winger is expected to return to Liverpool once his loan spell is over and Frank McAvennie claims that Motherwell’s Jake Hastie will replace him.
He said during the Open Goal podcast: “The boy from Motherwell that they’re looking at, that will be (Kent’s) replacement. Out wide, they’ll be hoping to get Hastie cheaper. Is he as good as Kent? I’m not sure. But he’s young, he hasn’t been tested, so you can’t be sure.”
The Ibrox outfit are keen on signing Kent permanently but Liverpool’s demands might scupper the move.
The young Liverpool winger has impressed at Ibrox during his loan spell and the fans will be hoping to see him at the club next year as well.
Meanwhile, Hastie is set to join the Scottish outfit in summer once his contract with Motherwell has expired.
On a free transfer, he could prove to be a quality addition to Steven Gerrard’s side.
It will be interesting to see if he can replicate Ryan Kent’s impact next year. The on-loan Liverpool ace’s pace, flair and directness has given Rangers a real cutting edge in attack.