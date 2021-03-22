Frank McAvennie would take Odsonne Edouard at West Ham

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has claimed that Odsonne Edouard could prove to be a quality addition for the Hammers.

However, the former Hammers ace has warned that David Moyes should consider the striker’s attitude before making a move to sign him.





McAvennie said to Football Insider: “I would take Edouard at West Ham but the way he downed tools with Lenny was disappointing. The boy’s got talent and West Ham need a striker. But if David Moyes would have that kind of player, I don’t know. But you get the ball up to him and he keeps it. He’s definitely a talent.”

Apparently, the Frenchman was angling for a move away from Celtic when Neil Lennon was in charge of the Scottish club and he was being unprofessional at the time.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up this summer.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Celtic at the start of this season and it seems quite likely that the player will move on after a disappointing domestic season with the Hoops.

SL View: The complete forward West Ham are missing?

Edouard has already proven himself to be one of the best players in the Scottish League and he will be hoping to challenge himself at a higher level now. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for the Frenchman at this stage of his career.

The Hammers need to sign a quality striker to replace Sebastien Haller and Edouard would be a superb long term investment for them.

The Frenchman has 20 goals to his name this season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class forward in the coming years.

