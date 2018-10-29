Frank McAvennie reacts to Rangers’ defeat on Twitter

Former Celtic and Scotland star Frank McAvennie has reacted to the Rangers result on Twitter.
Rangers were beaten 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final last night and the former Celtic man shared his two-word reaction on social media.
His tweet read:
Oh dear !!!!
— Frank McAvennie (@MaccaFrank) October 28, 2018
Steven Gerrard’s side produced a mediocre display and they were deservedly beaten by Aberdeen.
Rangers lacked creativity in the middle and they missed a cutting edge up front. After the kind of start they have had to the season, this defeat will have hurt the Ibrox outfit.
The Scottish League Cup was a great opportunity for Rangers to win something this season. They might not be ready to win the Premiership just yet.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from this one.
The fans will be expecting a big reaction in their next game and Gerrard’s men will have to step up and deliver.
Rangers take on Kilmarnock in their next game on Wednesday.