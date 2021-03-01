Frank McAvennie gives his verdict on the future of four Celtic players

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie believes that the likes of Shane Duffy, Diego Laxalt, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jonjoe Kenny have no future at Parkhead beyond the season.

The club legend has tipped all four players to return to their parent clubs at the end of this season.





Neil Lennon signed the players on loan to add more quality and depth to the side but the likes of Duffy and Laxalt have been quite poor since joining the club.

The likes of Elyounoussi and Kenny have managed to make themselves useful and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops decide to hold onto them.

Celtic are yet to appoint a permanent manager and former assistant manager John Kennedy is currently the interim boss.

McAvennie believes that there needs to be a clean slate for the new manager.

“I think there needs to be a clear out,” he told Football Insider.

“Whoever comes in, they need to start off on a clean slate.

“I know there are four players on loan and I expect them all to go back. Kenny, Laxalt, Duffy and Elyounoussi – they will go back. They will not be there next season.”

Celtic are in need of a major rebuild right now and it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy are prepared to back the new manager in the transfer market.

The Hoops are in desperate need of quality reinforcements and they might be forced to find replacements for key players like Odsonne Edouard as well.

The French striker has been linked with a move away from Parkhead for a while now and it won’t be surprising if the 23-year-old decided to join another club at the end of this season.

Celtic have had an abysmal season by their standards, and they are currently 15 points behind League leaders Rangers.

Read: Celtic keen on highly-rated forward