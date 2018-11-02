Frank McAvennie comments on Rangers striker Umar Sadiq

Rangers striker Umar Sadiq failed to impress during the Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen and Frank McAvennie says that he is struggling to adapt at the Ibrox club.
The former Celtic player has told Open Goal’s Right In The Coupon the Gers summer signing has struggled to adapt at his new club after his frustrating display against Aberdeen.
The 21-year-old, who joined on loan from AS Roma, has struggled to get regular games under Steven Gerrard this season. He previously managed only 26 minutes of football this season.
First choice striker Alfredo Morelos was banned for the game, and Kyle Lafferty was cup tied. As a result, the Nigeria international was used by Gerrard at Hampden Park in the semi-final.
Celtic hero McAvennie has delivered his verdict on the youngster, saying he’s just finding his feet.
“Listen, it’s one of them,” McAvennie said. “Scottish football, he’s simply not adapted to it, whether it’s the weather or people snapping his ankles. He’s just finding his feet.
“As a striker, it annoys me when people go down. If you can stay on your feet and score, why would you want to do it. Somebody else would be taking the penalty anyway.”
Rangers are winless in their last three games in all competitions. The Gers will be looking to bounce back with a victory when they face St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership away from Ibrox.