Frank Leboeuf warns Chelsea against signing Coutinho

Former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf has warned the club against signing Philippe Coutinho this summer.
The Barcelona midfielder is expected to leave the Spanish giants this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Coutinho hasn’t been at his best for a while now and Barcelona are looking to cut their losses. The Brazilian’s career has gone downhill ever since his departure from Liverpool.
Chelsea have been linked with the player but Leboeuf believes that it would be a poor signing for the Blues.
According to him, the former Liverpool player won’t bring anything new to the table.
The former Chelsea man said to ESPN: ” Well, to be honest, and frank, no (Chelsea should not sign him). I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league.
“When I see Neymar, when I see (Cristiano) Ronaldo, when I see (Lionel) Messi, when I see (Kylian) Mbappe, I see top, top player.
“And now, how do you reverse the system? How do you put Coutinho in a team and how do you rate him now? You talk about Chelsea, ready to (pay) £80million. I think it’s too much for a player where you’re not sure he’s going to find the level he was, he used to be, at Liverpool and is not anymore.
“That’s why I think Coutinho shouldn’t go to Chelsea because there is no room for him and I think it is too much to spend for a player where we don’t know the standard.”
Despite his dip in form, Coutinho is a top-class player. If he can regain his form and confidence, it could prove to be a terrific signing for Chelsea.
The Brazilian will add goals, flair and creativity to Lampard’s side. He could be the ideal alternative to Eden Hazard. The Blues have not replaced the Belgian properly and that has weakened them in the attack.
Coutinho might be tempted to return to the Premier League as well. He played his best football in England and Chelsea could give him the opportunity to rediscover himself.