Frank Lampard’s comment on Olivier Giroud is a boost for West Ham and Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted that Olivier Giroud could leave the London club in the January transfer window.
The 97-times capped French striker has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, and has started just two games this season.
The former Arsenal striker is inside the final six months of his Chelsea contract, and the Blues are looking to offload him now in the January window.
“There’s no update on Ollie, but I’ve spoken with him,” Lampard said of Giroud, as quoted by Sky Sports.
“If the conditions are that it’s something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it’s something that could happen.
“But only when all of those bases are covered. So we’ll see if we’re there.”
No shortage of admirers
It is interesting that at 33, Giroud has no shortage of admirers, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.
While he has lost his agility and sharpness a bit, his experience could come in handy. Furthermore, he can still be a very good short-term option for mid-table Premier League clubs.
According to reports from Téléfoot (h/t GFFN), West Ham United have initiated conversations about a possible loan move for the striker.
Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have suffered a big blow with summer signing Wesley suffering an injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season. They are after a new striker and Giroud could be a good option for them.
Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in securing his signature.
Lampard’s comments will come as a massive boost for all the interested parties. Giroud is almost certain to leave the club, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.