Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea transfer interest in Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace fans must be used to it by now. Not a single transfer window has passed in recent years where Wilfried Zaha has not been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.
The 27-year-old finds himself once again in a whirlwind of transfer interest among mega-rich Premier League clubs, with Chelsea being credited with an interest in him.
Frank Lampard’s young brigade may have surpassed expectations, but the question of filling the void left by Eden Hazard still remains unanswered. And with the transfer ban being lifted off, a plethora of candidates are being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in a £150 million rebuilding programme of which Zaha remains an option.
However, much to the relief of Palace fans, Frank Lampard has poured cold water on the speculation, admitting he has “never even considered” signing the winger.
After Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on New Year’s Day, Lampard was asked about any potential move for the £80m rated winger.
“I wouldn’t talk about Zaha and the idea of that deal is something I have never even considered,” the Chelsea boss said. “As I say I won’t talk about Zaha because he is not a player of ours.”
Lampard’s latest comments have allayed the fears of Zaha’s potential exit, as Palace fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Once again, the Palace talisman has been crucial for the London outfit this season, managing three goals and two assists in the Premier League thus far.