Frank Lampard raves about Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish ahead of the playoff final.
The Derby County manager warned his side that Grealish could be a big issue for them. He also labelled the Aston Villa star as ‘dangerous’.
Speaking to the media, Lampard said: “Jack Grealish is a fantastic player and he has matured. He’s a big issue for us and I don’t think there are too many midfielders in England that offer what he does, it’s dangerous.”
Both teams will be fighting for a place in the Premier League next week and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Derby did very well to get past Leeds United in the semifinals and they will be confident of beating Aston Villa now. However, they cannot afford to be complacent here.
Dean Smith’s men are in red hot form and Jack Grealish has been leading from the front. The Villa ace has been crucial to his side’s upturn in form this season.
At one point, Villa were struggling in the midtable positions. An outstanding winning run allowed them to get back in the race for promotion.
Grealish will be looking to guide his side to glory now.