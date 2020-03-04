Frank Lampard praises Chelsea winger Pedro after Liverpool result

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has told The Daily Mail that it has been a difficult season for Pedro.
Lampard, though, has praised the former Barcelona winger, and believes that the 32-year-old will be an important player for Chelsea between now and the end of the season.
The former England international midfielder has raved about Pedro’s desire in training sessions and was impressed with his performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday evening.
Lampard told The Daily Mail about Pedro: “Parts of the season have been difficult. He was in the team at the start, got injured and then got out of the team, but what he has shown, particularly in recent weeks, is a real desire in training, to look sharp, to be giving advice and giving the place a lift with his body language. He can be one of our most important players until the end of the season. He is an infectious player.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday evening, Pedro took two shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 69.2%, took 52 touches, attempted three dribbles, made five tackles and four interceptions, and put in three crosses.
So far this season, the Spain international winger has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea, and has also played 96 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.
Leaving Chelsea
Pedro is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer of 2020, and with no new deal in place, it does look very likely that the 32-year-old will leave the Blues at the end of the season.