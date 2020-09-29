Frank Lampard comments on Ruben Loftus-Cheek amid Aston Villa and West Ham speculation

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has told the club’s official website that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave on loan, amid reported interest from Aston Villa and West Ham United.

According to The Express & Star, Villa are interested in signing Loftus-Cheek on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea this summer.





The Daily Mail has claimed of interest in the 24-year-old from Southampton and West Ham.

Chelsea boss Lampard has said that the England international could go out loan this season to play regular first-team football.

Lampard told Chelsea’s official website about Loftus-Cheek: “I’m very open with Ruben and we’ve had a couple of conversations in the last week. He’s fit as a fiddle so he can play week-in, week-out and he needs to play coming off the back of a lot of work now. He would have been playing games earlier if it wasn’t for lockdown.

“There’s a possibility that he may go out to play games because I think that will be great for him. We hold him in very high regard here, I certainly do and that could be a good option for him. If that’s not the right option he’ll be competitive in this squad as well because of the qualities he has.

“I’m relaxed about it but I want to find the best path for Ruben and the best path for us so at the minute we’ll see with the week we’ve got ahead of us.”

Boost for Aston Villa and West Ham United

Lampard publicly saying that Loftus-Cheek could leave on loan will come as a massive boost for both Villa and West Ham, as they reportedly battle to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

The England international has had injury problems in recent times, but he is now fully fit and available.

Given how strong Chelsea are in midfield, it would make sense for the 24-year-old to find another club in the Premier League and play regular first-team football, especially as he would want to play for England in the European Championship next summer.

Both Villa and West Ham could do with a dynamic and quality player such as Loftus-Cheek.