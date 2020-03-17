Francis Benali raves about reported Tottenham Hotspur January target Danny Ings

Francis Benali described Southampton striker and reported January transfer Tottenham Hotspur target Danny Ings as “outstanding” on Sky Sports News (2:25pm, March 16, 2020).
The Southampton legend has been impressed with how Ings has played for the Saints so far this season.
Benali has also suggested that there is a danger that the former Liverpool striker could leave the Saints in the summer transfer window due to his form his campaign.
According to The Daily Star, Tottenham were interested in signing the 27-year-old striker in the January transfer window.
Benali said about Ings on Sky Sports News (2:25pm, March 16, 2020): “He has been outstanding. He has been a huge reason behind Southampton’s turnaround and their fortunes.
“We know the quality he possesses. It’s always been a case of keeping him fit and keeping him on the pitch. He is doing that now, he’s looking after himself extremely well and that confidence is there for everyone to see.”
Benali added when asked if Ings could leave Southampton: “That is always the concern. Anyone who has played well, it is a worry (that he will leave) and history shows that (for Southampton).
“Quite rightly. I think anybody that performs well, at any club really, at Man City or Liverpool, if they are catching the eye then there will be other clubs interested in signing players.
“The form Danny Ings has been in this season. The goals he has scored, for sure. There are going to be clubs who will want a player of his calibre and he’ll be attracting some interest.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Ings has made 23 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in the process.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Liverpool striker made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Saints, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Summer move from Tottenham Hotspur?
Ings has been fit this season, and he has been scoring goals, and it would make sense for Tottenham to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.
Spurs need a striker to play as back-up to Harry Kane and to compete with the England international, and Ings would be a good signing.