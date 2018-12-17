Fran Sol would be an exciting signing for Leeds United

Last week, The Mirror reported that Championship leaders Leeds United are one of the many clubs that are keeping close tabs on Willem II forward Fran Sol.
The former Real Madrid player is also wanted by Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic, while there have been interest from a host of English clubs.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but Willem II have the option of extending his deal by one more year.
He has scored 12 goals in 16 Eredivisie games for Willem II this season, and added three more in cup games. Given his scintillating form, the Dutch are expected to keep him at the club for one more season.
Leeds should make an attempt to sign him in January. He is scoring goals for fun in the Dutch league, and he should look to try himself at a more competitive league.
The Whites have done well to remain top of the league, and Sol’s addition will add significant depth and quality to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
He can provide support and competition for Kemar Roofe in attack, and in theory, should be a fantastic signing for the Yorkshire club.