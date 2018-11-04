Fotheringham says Kamberi is ‘phenomenal’ and ‘tailor-made for Celtic’

Mark Fotheringham says Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is “phenomenal” and “tailor-made for Celtic”. The Swiss u21 international has been in fantastic form this season, scoring eight goals and making five assists in all competitions, and was described as the “hottest property” in Scotland.
Kamberi joined Neil Lennon’s side from Swiss outfit Grasshopppers over the summer and took little time to settle at Easter Road. The 23-year-old’s bright start to life in Scotland could see him linked with a move elsewhere, something Fotheringham hopes will mean a potential switch to Parkhead in the future.
The Hoops have Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie who can lead the line, but the 35-year-old player/assistant manager at Cowdenbeath believes Kamberi could be a great addition for Celtic.
As per The Sun, Fotheringham said: “Celtic know my feelings about Kamberi. He’s doing the business for Hibs and I’m really pleased because I’ve got so much respect for Neil Lennon. I also think Kamberi would be tailor-made for Celtic. Other than Callum (McGregor), I think he’s the hottest property in Scottish football.
“He’s got everything — he’s six foot, he’s got pace, can dribble, he can finish. Look at the goals he scores, the one against Celtic last weekend was phenomenal. Martyn Waghorn went to Derby for £7m, so what does that make Kamberi or Callum worth?”
Kamberi’s career started in Switzerland with Rapperswil-Jona before he joined GC Zurich in 2014. A year later, Grasshoppers came calling and the striker embarked upon a series of loan moves (Karlsruher SC & Hibernian) before he joined Hibs on a permanent deal.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t short of attacking options, but he may keep an eye on the 23-year-old if his fine form continues this season.
