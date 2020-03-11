Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama grabs assist in first game for Montreal Impact

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has put his struggles at North London behind him and started life in the Major League Soccer on an impressive note.
The Kenya international joined Thierry Henry’s side Montreal Impact last week and was handed a start in the first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against Olympia last night.
The former Spurs man grabbed an assist in the 2-1 loss to the Honduras side, and will hope to help his side overturn the deficit in next week’s second-leg.
Victor Wanyama first game for Montreal Impact ended in 1-2 loss to Olympia in the CONCACAF Champions League quarters. He assisted the lone goal scored by Algerian Saphir Taïder. pic.twitter.com/oJbndtVF9n
While Wanyama helped his side score an important goal, Tottenham struggled to find the back of the net against RB Leipzig, losing 3-0 in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last night.
The Kenyan was omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad in February after falling out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho, and the writing was on the wall after he managed to play just 24 minutes of Premier League football for the North London side this term.
The former Southampton man was already surplus to requirements prior to Mourinho’s arrival as a knee injury he couldn’t fully recover from ensured he fell way down in Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order, and both club and player wanted to part ways during the January transfer window.
An exit to Europe didn’t work out, but he finally moved to the MLS last week and will now hope to quickly rediscover the form that made Tottenham sign him in the first place.