Former Tottenham ace urges Mourinho to sign Tyrone Mings

Former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson has urged the Londoners to sign Tyrone Mings from Aston Villa.
He said: “If he has had a conversation with Daniel Levy and he has got some money, I would love to see Jose just go and buy Tyrone Mings, the same as Manchester United did with Harry Maguire. I think somebody like Tyrone Mings would fit in perfectly in with the Tottenham side and be exactly what they need.”
The former Bournemouth defender joined the Villans this summer on a permanent deal and he has impressed in the Premier League so far.
Spurs could definitely use a quality centre back but Mings might not be the quality Mourinho is aiming to sign.
The 26-year-old England defender has shown his quality with Villa but he is still unproven at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth with England first.
Furthermore, it won’t be easy signing the Villa star. Dean Smith will want to hold on to his prized asset and Villa are under no pressure to sell.
Spurs have been linked with the likes of Koulibaly and Demiral in recent weeks.
With Alderweireld and Vertonghen expected to leave the club at the end of this season, Spurs will need new centre backs soon.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with.