Former Rangers star Michael Mols lavishes praise on Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers player Michael Mols has lavished praise on Alfredo Morelos for his displays this season.
The Colombian striker has been in fantastic form for the Ibrox outfit and he has managed to score 29 goals in all competitions for them.
Mols believes that Morelos could improve with time and go on to become a world class player like Luis Suarez if he learns to control his temperament.
Speaking to Daily Record, he said: “Alfredo is still young so he has to improve. If he can get his temperament under control or use it in a good way, then he can make the next step. He is very dangerous in the box. I compare him to Suarez who’s also South American and there are similarities in their character. He will learn – you can see now with Suarez he doesn’t do stupid things.”
Suarez used to be aggressive on the pitch during his time with Ajax and Liverpool. However, the Uruguayan is a lot more mature at Barcelona now. Suarez has scored 18 goals in La Liga this season.
Morelos needs to channel his aggression better as well. He has had a fair few suspensions during his time at Rangers.
Mols admits that he was sceptical about the player during his time in Finland. The former Rangers ace scouted Morelos when he was a scout for Dutch side Utrecht.
“I was curious when he signed for Rangers because the league in Finland isn’t as strong and we had doubts about whether he could do it at a higher level but he has proved himself in Scotland,” said Mols.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can hold on to their star forward beyond this summer. Morelos will have loads of suitors and he might want to make the step up now.