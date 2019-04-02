Former manager lavishes praise on Rangers ace Barisic

Davor Rupnik, former Osijek manager has lavished praise on the Rangers winger/full back Borna Barisic.
Rupnik has worked with the Rangers ace before and he has made a bold claim about the player now.
The manager believes that Barisic has a left foot like the Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi is comfortably the best player in the world and these comparisons won’t do Barisic any good. The fans are yet to be convinced with the player and the extra hype will only put more pressure on the winger.
Speaking to Daily Record, the player’s mentor and former manager said: “Borna is now our best option at left back for Croatia. Steven Gerrard has made a lot of progress with him, but he’s not using his skills properly. Many people don’t know he is a superb free kick and set piece taker. He has a left foot like Lionel Messi. He has improved massively and he is also an exceptionally hard worker. He used to ask for extra gym work in the evening after training. I see him ending up at one of the top five leagues in Europe, probably the English Premier League. Rangers are a step on his journey.”
Barisic joined Rangers in the summer but he hasn’t quite managed to live up to the expectations. He has had a few good games but overall he has been wildly inconsistent.
The winger needs to improve a lot more if he wants to start regularly for Steven Gerrard’s side. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
The fans aren’t too keen on the player and Rangers might just decide to cut their losses on him and invest in a new player.