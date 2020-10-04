Former Leeds United player Ian Harte has just taken a dig at Manchester United

Ian Harte has taken a dig at Manchester United on Twitter, suggesting that Leeds United are a proper club and the Red Devils are not.

The former Leeds star made the comment on Twitter while watching United in action against Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.





The Red Devils are currently losing 5-1 to Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League, having gone down to 10 men after 28 minutes.

Harte made the comment in response to impressionist Al Foran’s shock at the way things are going for United in the match against Tottenham.

Should support a proper team Al @LUFC https://t.co/U5Yhp4cSDB — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) October 4, 2020

Leeds United are going strong

As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are doing well in the Premier League, this being the first time they are playing in the top flight of English football since 2004.

The Whites drew 1-1 with Manchester City at Elland Road in the league on Saturday evening.

The West Yorkshire club are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with seven point from four matches.

The Whites will return to action on October 19 when they lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Leeds will then take on Aston Villa away from home at Villa Park in the league.