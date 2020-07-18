Former Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen reacts as they secure Premier League promotion

Former Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has sent a classy message to the club on Twitter following their promotion to the English Premier League.

The Elland Road outfit are back in the top-flight following 26 wins, nine draws and nine losses in 44 Championship games this term.





It took them 16 years and 16 managers to finally return to the big time, and Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa finally delivered at the second time of asking.

Christiansen was in the Leeds dugout between June 2017 and February 2018 after replacing Garry Monk, winning 15 and losing 14 out of 35 games.

The Dane was dismissed after a poor run of results and with the team tenth in the table, and he was replaced with Paul Heckingbottom.

Christiansen continues to support Leeds despite his dismissal and is often seen liking the players’ tweets and talking about the club on Twitter.

He was elated to see the club finally clinch promotion, reacting thus to the news on Twitter:

Congrats to everyone at Leeds United for this big achievement. The team is finally back in the PREMIER LEAGUE. Enjoy guys!!! pic.twitter.com/9MBLYrnx4J — Thomas Christiansen (@T9Christiansen) July 18, 2020

Christiansen joined Leeds after leaving APOEL and he moved to Belgian First Division B side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in July 2019.

He was released in May.

The 47-year-old helped APOEL to the Cypriot First Division title in 2017, winning his first title after two years of becoming a manager.

APOEL lost only two games during the season and they had the best defensive record with 27 clean sheets.

That convinced Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani to appoint Christiansen as manager, but his little experience wasn’t enough to get the job done in the end.