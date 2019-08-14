Former Everton star makes a prediction about Moise Kean

Former Everton striker Louis Saha has revealed that Moise Kean might need time to adapt to the Premier League.
The Italian joined Everton from Juventus this summer for a fee of £37million (including add ons) and it will be interesting to see how he performs in England this season.
Kean is highly rated around Europe and he has the talent to shine in the Premier League.
If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, he could make a big difference to Everton’s attack this season.
Saha doesn’t think the striker will hit the ground running and it will be interesting to see what happens.
He said (via Liverpool Echo): “Kean is a great signing for Everton but he is going to need time to adapt to the Premier League – I can’t see him hitting the ground running. At Juventus, he wasn’t a regular starter as he was competing with Ronaldo, Mandzukic and Dybala; at Everton, he is coming in as the number one striker, so he will need to prove himself. He is physically very strong but he isn’t a striker that will create his own chances. He will need to rely on the service from the likes of Richarlison and the other players around him. Adapting from Italian football to English football really isn’t easy, he will need time, but he is at a family club that will give him all the tools that he will need to develop into a leading striker.”
His style of play and physical attributes should help him settle into English football with ease. Also, Marco Silva is good at getting the most out of young forwards.
He has done wonders with Richarlison so far and he could be the man to unlock Kean’s potential as well.
Everton will be hoping to challenge for the European places this season and they will need the likes of Kean in top form in order for that to happen.