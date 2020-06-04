Former colleague might accept Leeds role if Bielsa comes calling

Argentine coach Ricardo Lunari has revealed that he would find it very tough to turn down a move to Leeds United if Marcelo Bielsa comes calling.

Lunari has worked with Bielsa before and he admires the Whites boss.

The Argentine has played under Bielsa and the Leeds boss trained him as a coach as well. He has worked as Bielsa’s assistant before.

There hasn’t been any reports linking Lunari with a move to Leeds. But the Argentine coach was asked what he would do if Bielsa comes calling and he admitted that he might not be able to turn down the offer.

The 50-year-old also explained Bielsa’s working methods and how the Leeds manager demands 100% from his colleagues and players.

Lunari added that he would regret saying no to Bielsa.

He said (via Sportwitness): “It would be very difficult to say no, but it is not easy to say yes either. Bielsa gives you everything but demands 100%. It is giving your life to him during the time you work with him. I am sure I would regret saying no.”

Marcelo Bielsa has done a great job in English football so far and he is on the cusp of winning the Championship with Leeds United this season.

It will be interesting to see how he prepares his side for Premier League football next season.

Leeds’ free-flowing attacking football could be a treat to watch next season.

The Whites have been struggling to make it to the Premier League for a while now but Bielsa has completely transformed the club since his arrival.