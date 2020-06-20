Former star thinks Elyounoussi would be a great signing for Celtic

Former Celtic player Vidar Riseth has urged Mohamed Elyounoussi to continue at Parkhead.

The player is currently on loan at the Scottish club and he is expected to return to Southampton once the loan deal expires.





As per Daily Record, Riseth has spoken to the winger about life at Parkhead and he believes that Celtic would be the right club for him.

Riseth said: “Mo would be a great signing for Celtic. He’s a top lad. He trains hard as he is determined to be a better player. It says a lot that he is still training at Lennoxtown rather than going back to Southampton.

“I speak with him a lot and we had a good chat when I was in Glasgow earlier this year. He is really happy at Celtic – he loves it. He had some tough times at Southampton. There were a few injuries and he wasn’t able to play as much as he would have liked.

“It was a big move when he went there and it was for a lot of money. But it didn’t quite work out how he would have wanted for whatever reason. You could see he was enjoying his football again when he went to Celtic. He was playing with a smile on his face. That is important for a player – that’s when you are at your best.”

It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move to sign Elyounoussi permanently this summer.

The winger is not a key member of the Saints’ first-team squad and a permanent move to Celtic might be ideal for him. He could get more first-team chances at Parkhead.

The report claims Neil Lennon would love to have the player next season as well. The Celtic manager has also confirmed the desire to sign the 25-year-old.

Celtic will be looking to win their tenth league title in a row next year and they need to have the best squad possible. Elyounoussi will add depth and quality to the side if he stays at the club next season.

A few seasons ago, the winger was valued at £16m but Daily Record believe that he will cost less than that this summer.

It will be interesting to see where the winger ends up before the start of the season.