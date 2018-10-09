Former Celtic player has a warning for Brendan Rodgers

Championship giants Aston Villa are looking for a new manager after the sacking of Steve Bruce and the Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a move to Villa Park.
Earlier this month, Rodgers refused to rule himself out of the running and he went on to praise the midlands club.
Former Celtic star Peter Grant has now warned Rodgers that he needs to be ‘very, very careful’ regarding his future. The former midfielder believes that there aren’t many clubs better than Celtic.
He said: “You’ve got to be very, very careful when you leave a club like Celtic, that’s for sure.”
Grant added: “Villa is a Premier League club in the Championship. You can say that, but you have to get back there. I could say that about 20 teams in the Championship, it’s a hell of a difficult league. But there is a big expectation, wonderful club with a big fan base, facilities and stadium are magnificent, second to none. It is a big attraction for anyone. I can understand 100 per cent people being interested in Brendan, there is no doubt about that. But Celtic is a massive club and there’s not many places you can go when you leave Celtic and still be at a big club.”
It will be interesting to see what happens now. Aston Villa would certainly be an attractive option for Rodgers if they are genuinely interested.
Furthermore, he has won everything with Celtic and he has nothing to prove in Scotland anymore.
Also, the former Liverpool manager will have been frustrated with the lack of ambition Celtic showed in the transfer market this summer and he might go looking for a bigger challenge.