Former Celtic ace lavishes praise on Ewan Henderson

Celtic picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.
The Scottish giants are now eight points clear at the top of the table and Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with his team’s performance.
Youngster Ewan Henderson put in a man of the match display for Celtic against Motherwell.
The 18-year-old was at the heart of Celtic’s build up and his created goalscoring chances for his teammates.
His brother Liam Henderson has now taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the midfielder.
His tweet read: “Madness, great group off boys who will look after him too. Tremendous wee bro”.
Madness, great group off boys who will look after him too. Tremendous wee bro 💚 #WeeHendo https://t.co/v2R7pJpCFv
— Liam Henderson (@liam53henderson) February 24, 2019
Celtic fans will be delighted with the teenager’s display as well and they will be hoping to see more of Henderson in the coming weeks.
Ewan Henderson certainly has the talent to be a first team regular for Celtic and he just needs to continue his development and add more maturity to his game.
The youngster will look to finish the season strongly and impress the manager along the way. He will be hoping to break into Rodgers’ first team plans next season.