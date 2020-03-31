Former Aston Villa stars Agbonlahor and Collymore react to Jack Grealish’ apology

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was caught breaking the government lockdown guidelines earlier.
The midfielder was pictured at a scene of a car crash on Sunday morning.
Grealish has now apologised for his actions and the club have confirmed that the player will be fined and disciplined.
Former Aston Villa players Stan Collymore and Gabriel Agbonlahor have sent out messages to the player after he issued an apology on social media earlier.
Grealish accepted his mistake and apologised to the fans and the club in a video.
The country is under lockdown and Grealish was not supposed to be outdoors because of the Coronavirus crisis. His irresponsible actions have attracted criticism on social media.
However, the likes of Collymore and Agbonlahor appreciated the midfielder’s public apology.
Collymore responded to Grealish’s apology post with the message: “Good lad”.
Meanwhile, Agbonlahor wrote: “We forgive you captain”.
Grealish has been a key player for Aston Villa and he could be the key to their survival once the Premier League resumes.
Villa are in the relegation zone and they will have to win most of their remaining games. Grealish will be hoping to guide his boyhood club to safety.
The 24-year-old’s performances have attracted the attention of the big guns this season and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to their prized asset beyond this season.