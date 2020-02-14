Former Aston Villa star warns Jack Grealish against Man Utd move

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Former Aston Villa star Joleon Lescott has sent out a transfer warning to Jack Grealish.
The Aston Villa midfielder has been linked with Manchester United in the recent weeks but Lescott believes that the 24-year-old should snub a move to Old Trafford at the end of this season.
There is no guarantee that United will play in the Champions League next season. Solskjaer’s men have been very inconsistent so far.
The former Villa star believes that Grealish should aim to join a club playing at the highest level.
He said (quotes via Evening Standard): “When you look at the spectrum of teams, Manchester United are still a big club. But in terms of Jack Grealish’s ability, if he leaves Aston Villa he’s going to want to play Champions League and that’s not guaranteed at Man United, even in the future. I would love to see him test himself at the highest level because I think he’s capable of playing at real heights. He’s proven that he can really perform in a team that’s been struggling this season. In terms of if he was going to move to United, it would obviously be a great move for him because it’s Man United. But in terms of how he can test himself against the very best, is he going to be able to do that at Man United as they’re not guaranteed Champions League football?”.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
Grealish has been in fine form for Aston Villa this season. He has shown that he has the quality to play for a Champions League club.
The 24-year-old has nine goals and seven assists for Villa this season.
He will be hoping to guide his boyhood club to safety this season but in summer, he might just be tempted to move on.
At this stage of his career, he needs to make the step up and take up bigger challenges. A move to a top-four club would allow him to progress and improve as a player.