Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom in awe of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang combination

Arsenal secured a place in the Europa League final yesternight with a 4-2 win over Valencia in the second-leg of the semifinals.
The Gunners won 3-1 in the first-leg last Thursday at the Emirates, and were once again in devastating form in Spain, with the striking duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring all four goals.
The Gabonese bagged a hat-trick having already scored the third against them last week, while his French counterpart scored the other, adding to the brace he netted last time out.
The duo scored all seven goals over both legs and could prove too much for Chelsea to handle in the all-English final later this month (May 29).
Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom was left in awe of the duo, and here is how he reacted to their electrifying performances on Twitter.
Auba and Laca combo is crazy
For the culture !! 🔥
— Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) May 9, 2019
Akpom, a youth graduate of Arsenal spent five years with the senior team, but featured on just 12 occasions, spending the majority of his time on loan at League One and Championship sides.
The 23-year-old is currently at Greek club PAOK FC where he scored six goals in 20 league games as his side emerged the Super League Greece champions for the season.
Lacazette (19) and Aubameyang (28) have 47 goals between them across all competitions this term, and their lethal partnership should fire the Gunners to Europa League victory.