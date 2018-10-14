Football fans react to Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski’s display for Macedonia

Macedonia won 4-1 against Liechtenstein on Saturday where Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski scored for his country. Football fans, mainly Leeds fans, have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on his performance.
With this victory, Macedonia now sit top of their Nations League group after winning all three games. Alioski may not have maintained the same level of consistency while playing for Leeds, but he has been superb for his country so far.
Leeds fans have been keeping track of how their players are doing on international duty, and certainly Alioski’s performance has caught their attention.
The 26-year-old has had a mixed season for the Yorkshire club so far. At times he can be unplayable, but at other times he can go on for a long frustrating spell.
Marcelo Bielsa certainly has full faith in Alioski’s ability. He has made 12 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals and further creating three for others.
One Leeds fan has said on Twitter that he is an easy target for the fans, while another fan has called him ‘class’. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Alioski scores
Great individual goal
Looked good at left back#MOT #LUFC #HaikuMatchReport
— LUFC HAIKU (@HaikuLufc) October 14, 2018
Alioski scoring again for Macedonia imagine my shock I’m sure our fans will do anything to discredit him sadly he’s this year’s scapegoat #lufc
— Armo ☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) October 13, 2018
Good to see alioski scoring
— arron (@ArronRenehan) October 13, 2018
I always said he’s class, I do think he’s offside too much and have said in the past he was born offside which some weren’t happy about even though it’s true. He is a class player though and I love the guy!
— Yorkshire Pete (@peterjs0007) October 13, 2018
As I’ve said before mate Bielsa rates him , therefore so do I.
— Silky (@silkyjohn30) October 14, 2018