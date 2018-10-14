Blog Competitions English Championship Football fans react to Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski’s display for Macedonia

14 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Macedonia won 4-1 against Liechtenstein on Saturday where Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski scored for his country. Football fans, mainly Leeds fans, have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on his performance.

With this victory, Macedonia now sit top of their Nations League group after winning all three games. Alioski may not have maintained the same level of consistency while playing for Leeds, but he has been superb for his country so far.

Leeds fans have been keeping track of how their players are doing on international duty, and certainly Alioski’s performance has caught their attention.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed season for the Yorkshire club so far. At times he can be unplayable, but at other times he can go on for a long frustrating spell.

Marcelo Bielsa certainly has full faith in Alioski’s ability. He has made 12 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals and further creating three for others.

One Leeds fan has said on Twitter that he is an easy target for the fans, while another fan has called him ‘class’. Here are some of the selected tweets:

