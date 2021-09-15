Football Accumulator Betting Tips: Wednesday’s 15/1 BTTS Acca

The Champions League for the 2021/22 season is underway and heavyweights like Liverpool, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan are in action later tonight. Here at Sportslens we look at the pick of Wednesday’s game, present our Both Teams To Score (BTTS) five-fold accumulator, and detail how to claim a £30 Free Bet at Boyle Sports.

BTTS Atletico Madrid vs Porto

BTTS Manchester City vs RB Liepzig

BTTS Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

BTTS Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax

BTTS Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund

Click to bet our 15/1 BTTS ACCA at Boyle Sports

Wednesday’s Football Accumulator Betting Tips

Atletico Madrid vs Porto – Bet on BTTS at EVS

The Spanish champions will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into this contest but they have been quite vulnerable at the back in recent weeks and it wouldn’t be surprising if the visitors managed to get on the score sheet.

Atletico Madrid have conceded in five of their last six matches.

Meanwhile, Porto are in a similar situation defensively and they have conceded in four of the last six matches.

Both teams have quality attacking options like Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Diaz and Toni Martinez at their disposal. Both teams to score seem likely.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – Bet on BTTS at EVS

The Premier League champions have been exceptional in their last three matches and they have managed to score 11 goals in that time.

They will be up against an RB Leipzig side that has conceded five goals in their last two matches.

Despite their defensive vulnerabilities, the German outfit have quality attacking options like Andre Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg and Christopher Nkunku. RB Leipzig have scored nine goals in their last five matches despite ending up on the losing side three times.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win here but the Germans will fancy their chances of getting on the score sheet.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid – Bet on BTTS at 11/20

The Italian champions have conceded three goals in the last two matches and they will be up against a side that has scored 13 goals in the last four matches.

Real Madrid have not been at their best defensively either. Los Blancos have conceded six goals in their last four outings.

This will be a close contest between two quality teams and both teams are likely to score here.

Sporting vs Ajax – Bet on BTTS at 6/10

The Portuguese outfit have conceded in four of their last six matches. They will be heading into this game with a vulnerable defensive unit especially now that Sebastian Coates is suspended.

Meanwhile, Ajax have been outstanding in front of goal this season and they have scored 13 goals in four league outings.

The home side have managed to score at least once in each of their last six matches and regardless of the result, they should be able to find a way past the Ajax defence at home.

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund – Bet on BTTS at 8/15

The Turkish outfit are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins.

Besiktas have managed to score eight goals during that period and they will fancy their chances against the Germans.

Borussia Dortmund have conceded 12 goals in the last five matches and it wouldn’t be surprising if they ended up conceding again tonight.

Meanwhile, the Turkish outfit have a poor defensive record in the Champions League and they have conceded at least three goals in their last three European outings.

Wednesday’s Football Accumulator

Atletico and Porto both teams to score

Manchester City and RB Leipzig both teams to score

Inter and Real Madrid both teams to score

Besiktas and Dortmund both teams to score

Sporting and Ajax both teams to score

Betting on our selection at Boyle Sports will provide odds of around 15/1 – and a return of £152.11 on a £10 stake.

Click to bet our 15/1 BTTS ACCA at Boyle Sports

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Free Bet

BoyleSports is currently offering a generous Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets promo, which can be used in conjunction with tonight’s Champions League ties.

To claim £30 in free bets at Boyle Sports, simply:

Go to the Boyle Sports website Sign up for a new account & place a qualifying bet of £10, or more Get credited with up to £30 in Free Bets

Get a £30 Free Bet Boyle Sports