Football Accumulator Betting Tips: Tuesday’s 13/1 BTTS Acca

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set to begin later today and European heavyweights like Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus are in action.

We take a look at some of Tuesday’s group openers and present our five-fold both teams to score accumulator.

Tuesday’s Football Accumulator Betting Tips

Villarreal vs Atalanta – Bet on BTTS at 4/5

The Spanish outfit have failed to win any of the last five matches across all competitions and this will be a tricky outing for them.

They have conceded five goals in their last two matches and Atalanta have the attacking quality to exploit their defensive vulnerabilities tonight.

Meanwhile, the Italian side have conceded in two of their last three league games.

This should be a close contest between two evenly matched teams and both teams are likely to get on the score sheet.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – Bet on BTTS at 4/11

Two of the best teams across Europe face each other in Group E later today and this could be a goal-fest.

The last six matches between these two teams have yielded a total of 27 goals.

Furthermore, the likes of Memphis Depay and Robert Lewandowski are in red hot form heading into this game and both of them will fancy their chances of getting on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have conceded in each of their last three league games and they will be up against a side that has scored 28 goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

Malmo vs Juventus – Bet on BTTS at 22/25

Juventus are undoubtedly the better team here but they are heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats.

The Turin giants have conceded five goals in their last three league games and Malmo will be looking to take advantage of their defensive vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, the home side have conceded in their last three matches as well and both teams to score seems likely here.

Lille vs Wolfsburg – Bet on BTTS at 3/4

The French outfit have started the season in mediocre form and they have conceded eleven goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have been extremely impressive and they are on top of the German league table having won all four league games.

The visitors have the quality to punish Lille’ defensive weaknesses and a high-scoring game could be on the cards here.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica – Bet on BTTS at 10/13

The home side have won six of their opening seven matches this season and they have scored 22 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Benfica are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins where they have scored seven goals in total.

Tuesday’s Football Accumulator

Malmo and Juventus both teams to score

Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv both teams to score

Villarreal and Atalanta both teams to score

Bayern Munich and Barcelona both teams to score

Wolfsburg and Lille both teams to score

If you bet on our selection at Casumo then you will get odds of around 13/1 – and a return of £146.04 on a £10 stake.