Florian Kamberi wants to join Rangers permanently

Florian Kamberi has informed Rangers that he wants to sign for them on a permanent basis.

The Hibs forward was on loan at the club this past season and Rangers opened talks with his parent club regarding another loan deal this week. As per Daily Record, the player has told both clubs that he will only consider a permanent move.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers come forward with a permanent offer now. It seems that Kamberi wants to sort out his long term future and focus on his football.

Rangers need to add some depth to their attack and Kamberi has proven to be a decent option on loan this past season. If the asking price is reasonable, they should look to snap him up.

Kamberi is in the final year of his contract and he does not want to go out on loan once again only to have an uncertain future next year.

His contract situation means that he could be available for a bargain and Rangers should look to make the most of this opportunity.

The 25-year-old is still relatively young and he will only improve with experience and coaching. He could turn into a really handy option for Steven Gerrard’s side next season.