Florentino Perez says he can’t rule out trying to sign Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could soon be on the radar of Real Madrid according to the president of the La Liga giants Florentino Perez.
The German has led the Reds to back-to-back Champions League finals, and he has now reached the stage thrice after helping Borussia Dortmund to the finals in 2013.
Klopp has proven to be one of the best managers on the planet, narrowly missing out on the Premier League title this season by just a point.
He inspired Liverpool to one of the greatest comebacks of all time during the second-leg of the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona as his side overturned a 3-0 defeat to secure a 4-0 win, and it’s no surprise that Perez is a huge fan.
The Madrid supremo said he has never attempted to sign Klopp in the past, but he doesn’t rule out a future move.
“Klopp and (Mauricio) Pochettino are phenomenal,” the Spaniard told Onda Cero (as reported by ECHO)
“I’ve never tried to sign them, but that doesn’t mean we won’t try in the future.”
Klopp will be looking to help Liverpool to their first silverware since his arrival when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s final, and winning it will no doubt further boost his credentials.
Could a move to the Santiago Bernabeu be on the cards for the Reds boss in the future?