Flanagan reveals if Rangers have lost their confidence after poor form

Jon Flanagan doesn’t believe Rangers have lost their confidence despite suffering a poor run of form in recent weeks. Steven Gerrard’s men have picked up just one win in their last five games in all competitions and recently suffered a 4-3 defeat to Spartak Moscow in the Europe League.
- 25/10/18 (Europa League) Rangers 0-0 Spartak Moscow
- 28/10/18 (Scottish League Cup) Aberdeen 1-0 Rangers
- 31/10/18 (Scottish Premiership) Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock
- 3/11/18 (Scottish Premiership) Mirren 0-2 Rangers
- 8/11/18 (Europa League) Spartak Moscow 4-3 Rangers
Rangers went ahead three times against Spartak but couldn’t get the job done at the Otkritie Arena, eventually conceding two goals around the hour mark to get from being in pole position to qualify in group G to falling to third in the table. Their performance in Russia was below-par, but Flanagan isn’t worried.
As per the Daily Record, he said: “Individually a few mistakes cost us, so I think it’s just getting back to the basics. I don’t think our confidence has gone. It’s just cutting out individual mistakes, and we need to work together better. Defensively it wasn’t good enough on Thursday and hopefully we can put that right.”
Rangers welcome Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday and are favourites to pick up all three points. Gerrard’s side have been more convincing in the league with three wins and a draw from their last four games, in addition to four wins from five at home. Motherwell have lost two of their previous three on the road.
Stats from Transfermarkt.