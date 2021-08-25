Fixtures for Carabao Cup third round revealed

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup has been completed.

The second round brought about a number of big results. Aston Villa, Norwich City, and Arsenal all hit their opponents for six, while Southampton comfortably defeated Newport County 8-0. Top flight sides Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were eliminated early.

Seven more teams enter the competition at this stage, with all clubs participating in Europe being given a bye to the third round. Manchester City get in on the act as they look to win their fifth Carabao Cup in a row, while Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur also join.

The Cityzens begin the defence of their crown with a visit from League One side Wycombe Wanderers, and the Red Devils will face West Ham in the headline tie of the round.

In total, there are five all-Premier League ties, as well as one London derby between Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon.

Full Carabao Cup third round draw

Queens Park Rangers vs Everton

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Fulham vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic

Watford vs Stoke City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City

Games are expected to be played on 21st and 22nd September.