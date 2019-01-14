Five Things: Tottenham are still Spursy, give Man Utd job to OGS, Gunners boss messes up

It was another enthralling weekend in the Premier League, with plenty of areas for discussion for fans at both ends of the table.
The title race now looks a two-way battle between Liverpool and Manchester City, while the fight to join them in the Champions League next season looks a genuine fight between four teams.
Sportslens takes a look at the main talking points from the latest round of games.
Tottenham are still Spursy
Spurs went into the weekend six points off top spot and with a golden opportunity to prove they were genuine title contenders.
However, they once again failed to deliver against one of the ‘Big Six’ as they fell 1-0 at home to Manchester United and it’s difficult to see them finishing any better than third this term.
They are now just six points ahead of resurgent United with 16 games to play and it would be no surprise to see the Red Devils overhaul them this season.
Solskjaer deserves a shot
One prominent member of the media (who works for an organisation this column refuses to mention) claimed he was “wary of the idea Solskjaer should be given the job full-time just yet” following their victory over Spurs on Sunday.
Having got his tactics spot on at Wembley, Solskjaer thoroughly deserves the chance to prove that particular “journalist” wrong by being appointed as manager on a permanent basis.
The Norwegian “gets” United. There is simply no candidate avaialble at the moment better qualified to take the club forward.
Everton aren’t really progressing
This time last season Everton had 27 points after 22 games after Sam Allardyce steadied the ship following Ronald Koema’s dismissal as manager.
Allardyce’s style of football was never going to get the Toffees’ over-expectant fanbase onside and his departure last summer was inevitable.
Marco Silva was apppointed with much fanfare, but with Everton just three points better off this term after Sunday’s victory over Bournemouth you’d be hard-pressed to say the club has really progressed over the last 12 months.
Emery drops a clanger
Arsenal manager Unai Emery dropped a major clanger at West Ham United on Saturday after failing to restore Lucas Torreira to his starting XI.
The midfielder was on the bench for last weekend’s victory over Fulham, but he was sorely missed againts the Hammers at the London Stadium.
His absence was clear to see as the hosts dominated the middle of the park to secure a 1-0 win and put a dent in Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.
Huddersfield look doomed
Huddersfield Town ended their nine-game losing streak with a goalless draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.
The Terriers dominated the game, but the fact they couldn’t pick up three points against the Bluebirds highlighted their inadequacies.
Huddersfield face Man City, Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next four matches – the Championship beckons.